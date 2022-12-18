Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Gets Into Ugly Spat With Sumbul Touqeer, Says 'You Are Not Existent, Invisible...'

Another day, another fight in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss season 16 has been witnessing high-voltage drama and the intensity keeps on increasing on daily basis. The contestants indulge in fights and keep the audiences hooked to the screens. Well, recently, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan got into an ugly spat and left everyone shocked with their accusations. Interestingly, Sumbul and Tina were good friends earlier but turned foes over time.

It all started when Tina questioned former captain Sumbul about the chocolates to which she responded and said that there were only two packets of chocolates this time. Tina lost her calm and accused the housemates of stealing chocolates. After Sumbul got to know about the accusations made by Tina, she hit back at her and asked her to stop fighting over such things.

Tina asked her to stop raising her voice at her and said “aise chila ke mujse baat mat hi kia karo”. Things got ugly when Tina called her “non-existent” and “invisible” for everyone in the house. “You are non-existent for everyone in the house, you are invisible” she said.

Housemates tried to calm the two down. However, Tina and Sumbul refused to understand and continued to fight. Tina even fought with Ankit and questioned his capacity. Ankit and Tina had a tiff as well over the same.

Later, Tina even got into a fight with Ankit Gupta and raised questions over his captaincy. She later even fought with Shalin Bhanot over his past behavior. She even said that she is not interested to be friends with him anymore.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik was seen leaving the show. A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. “Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye," Bigg Boss announced.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon. However, it has now been revealed that Abdu has taken an exit from the house because he has got an opportunity to work on a project outside. He has left the show temporarily, but this left the housemates heartbroken. Nimrit, Shiv, MC Stan, Sajid and more were seen in tears after Abdu’s exit from the house. The 19-year-old Tajikistan national will be making a re-entry soon. However, it was not shared as to when he would make a comeback.

