Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Lashes Out At Nimrit Ahluwalia For 'Unfair Ranking'; Netizens React

Tina Datta has been in the limelight ever since the premiere of Bigg Boss season 16. From questioning Sajid Khan for smoking in open to slamming Archana Gautam for allegedly stealing sugar; the actress has repeatedly taken some strong stands in the house. However, recently, Tina Datta lashed out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia during the ‘rating task’.

It all started after the captain of the house, Nimrit tagged Shiv Thakare on the top spot in the task, thus giving him the power to collect maximum ration. Tina Datta objected to this and get into a massive argument with Nimrit. While she accused the Choti Sardarni actress of being unfair, Nimrit defended herself saying she is doing right in her opinion. Besides Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta and Archana Gautam also expressed disappointment with Nimrit’s ranking.

Following the episode, several social media users reacted to Nimrit’s decision. While some backed Tina in questioning the ranking, others stood out in support of Nimrit. “#TinaDatta slayed in today’s episode. The way she called him cheap and shut him right there, respect for that!! Also she has an objection when nimmo gave sajid,abdu and shiv wrong spot and she raised her voice," one of the Tweets read.

#TinaDatta slayed in today's episode.The way she called him cheap and shut him right there, respect for that!!Also she has an objection when nimmo gave sajid,abdu and shiv wrong spot and she raised her voice #Biggboss16— Prasoon (@Prasoon____) November 30, 2022

Formber Bigg Boss contestant Deoleena Bhattacharjee also took to Twitter to share her version of contestant’ ranking list.

Meanwhile, Tina Datta was also recently seen lashing out at Shiv Thakare after he declared Nimrit as the house caption. She accused him for being biased towards his ‘friend’ and pledged to get Nimrit removed from the captaincy within three days.

