Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Teaches Abdu Rozik ‘Desi Hack’ To Compliment Girls; He Calls Sumbul Touqeer ‘Sundar’

The popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is finally here and fans have already chosen their favourite contestants. Salman Khan returned to host the season and introduced all the contestants of season 16 including Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik. Netizens have declared him the cutest contestant of BB 16 and with each passing episode, his antics are making him a fan favourite. In a new promo, Tina Datta is seen teaching Abdu a desi hack to compliment girls, post which he cutely gives a compliment to Sumbul Touqeer calling her ‘sundar’.

In a fun video posted by Colors TV on their official Twitter handle, we see Tina Datta engaging in a deep conversation with Abdu as he sat next to her. We also see an adorned Sumbul who looks beautiful in a red suit and also has a crown on. As the clip progresses, Tina tells Abdu if you want to compliment a girl you can call her (beautiful) ‘Sundar.’ Abdu then refers to Sumbul as ‘Sundar’. Next, we see Sumbul blushing as she reacts to the compliment. She even flashes her crown and says ‘I’ve got Miss Sumbul.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Abdu’s cuteness as they chimed into the comments section to adore Abdu. One social media user wrote, abdu is cuttie,” another added, “So cute yeah Sumbul is sundar.”

A third social media user commented, “#SumbulTouqeerKhan is Sundar nd Abdul is a good learner and Tina is good teacher.”

Earlier, Abdu was seen making an adorable request to Bigg Boss that had fans going aww. Abdu Rozik is also a boxer and requested Bigg Boss to send 2kg dumbells for work as out as the gym in the house only had 5kg dumbells. Sajid Khan can also be seen helping Abdu and asking Bigg Boss to fulfil his demand. Netizens reacted to the clip and called him ‘the cutest contestant’ of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Meanwhile, besides Abdu, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

