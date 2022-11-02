Bigg Boss 16: Tina Teases Gautam On His Clean-Shaven Look, Calls Him ‘Chiknu 2.0'; Watch ROFL Video

The reality television show Bigg Boss is currently on its 16th season and fans just can’t seem to get enough of it. In recent episodes, some drama seems to be brewing on the sets of the Salman Khan-hosted show with contestants almost coming to blows. However, on a lighter note, the official Twitter account of the show posted a hilarious video starring Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and a very starkly clean-shaved Gautam Singh Vij, which is now going viral. “Clean shave karne ke baad toh doston se alag hi ragging jhelni padti hain (You have to endure a different level of ragging from friends when you’re clean shaven),” read the caption accompanying the post.

Take a look at the post cheekily poking fun at Gautam here.

In the video footage, at first only Shalin is visible as he seems to have an arm wrapped endearingly around Gautam. While Gautam is still not visible in the frame, contestant Tina Datta was spotted shuffling away from the duo as if she’s alarmed at something. As she backed away, she pointed at Gautam and said, “Meet my new friend, Chiknu 2.0” — a hilarious reference to the fact that he’s now absolutely clean-faced.

Shalin bursts out laughing at the retort and the next shot in the video is a before-and-after picture of Gautam. In the first, he’s got a beard that’s quite well-maintained and in the other picture, he’s clean-shaved. The scene seems to be a part of the new episode of the reality television show.

Previously, Karan Johar had returned to the Bigg Boss 16 stage to enquire about Gautam and fellow contestant Soundarya’s brewing romance. However, he deemed it fake and also brought up the duo’s fight that continued till much later at night. Bigg Boss camera footage picked up the pair sneaking into the bathroom to converse. It was later revealed in the episode that Soundarya told Gautam that she doesn’t want to face the impact of his fights with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

