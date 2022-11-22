Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Mom Hits Back at Sumbul Touqeer’s Father, Questions 'Aapko Kisne Haq Dia...'

Bigg Boss 16 has been riding high on accusations and fights lately. While Tina Datta has been accusing Sumbul Touqeer Khan of being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot, the latter has been trying to build bridges between the two actresses. Nonetheless, their fights and ‘love triangle’ has garnered much attention from the fans as well as the TV stars. On Monday, the whole fiasco took another turn when Sumbul received a call from her father in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now, Tina Datta’s mom hits back at Sumbul’s father. She questioned, who gave him the right to say mean words for her daughter?

In a video posted on Tina Datta’s official Instagram handle, her mom says, “Since I didn’t get a chance like other contestant’s parents to speak to my child, that is why I want to talk to you today. To abuse my daughter on national television and her dad has said to kick off her face – what kind of language is this? Who gave him the right to say such things? Who are you to abuse my daughter? If your daughter is going wrong, does it mean that you will abuse my daughter? Is it parents’ work?

She requests the viewers, “I want all of you to think how bad I would be feeling. Such ill things are being spoken about my daughter.”

Check the video here:

It all started when Bigg Boss got Sumbul to talk to her father on the phone in the confession room. Her father asked her about what’s happening with everyone saying how she has become obsessed with Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul said she doesn’t know what’s happening. “Maloom hai log kitni gaaliyan derahe hai mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha bana dia (Do you know how people are calling me names, telling me that I have made a spectacle of my daughter)," he told her and added that she should kick Tina in her face.

He also called Tina and Shalin ‘kaminey log’ who are bent on assassinating Sumbul’s character. He also said that she should make them their biggest enemies and show them their ‘aukaat’ on national TV.

Read all the Latest Movies News here