Bigg Boss 16: TV Actor Kushagre Dua To Enter Show As Wild Card? Here’s What We Know

The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss premiered nearly two months ago. The show has successfully maintained its high TRP thanks to the controversial drama and conflicts ignited by the contestants. Now, as the popular reality show gears up to take a new turn with the entry of a wild card, Bigg Boss 16 fans can not keep calm. While nothing is official yet, several names have been floated on social media. One celebrity, who is in the headlines for being approached by Bigg Boss Makers to be a wild-card contestant is TV actor Kushagre Dua.

A source close to the show told ETimes."Kushagre has been approached for the show and there are conversations happening on having him on board, though the actor hasn't reverted yet with his decision.”

The actor is “sceptical about the reality show” because he has just started a new project. The report added that he was planning on doing it from the start and not entering as a wildcard midway but is yet to take a final call.

Kushagre recently made an entry into Star Plus’s Rajjo. Speaking about his character to ETimes, the actor said, “I will be playing the role of Naman who is Arjun's first cousin, his parents had left the family long back and I was brought by Arjun's parents but later I decide to go to New York to reunite with my family and now that Arjun is getting married to Urvashi, I have come back for the marriage."

Earlier, TV actor Fahmaan Khan, the co-star of Sumbul Touqeer Khan entered the Bigg Boss house. His stay was, however, incredibly short. He marked his departure from the house after two days as he just came to promote his upcoming show Dharam Patni which is being aired on Colors TV.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Ridhima Pandit, Srijeeta De, and Mahir Pandhi, who is rumoured to be Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's boyfriend, are reportedly in talks to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house.

