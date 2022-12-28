Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala And Archana Gautam Lock Horns Again; She Warns ‘Tere Jaiso Ko Utha…’

It’s Archana Gautam Vs Vikkas Mankatala again! A day after the duo got indulged in a heated war of words in the kitchen, Archana and Vikkas are seen locking horns yet another time. In a new promo of Bigg Boss 16, Archana and Vikkas are seen fighting in the kitchen. Archana is seen asking Vikkas to not to bark like a dog, and then the latter goes on the actress’ dad.

In the clip, we see Archana shouting at top of her lungs as she shouts, “Don’t bark like a dog." Vikkas gets offended and says “You should go and tell this to your dad. She furiously responds, “Don’t go on my dad," Next, we see Vikkas telling Archana if you wouldn’t have been a girl, I would have taught you a lesson. Archana shouts back saying, “Tere jaison ko utha utha ke patak ti hoon. (I pull up people like you and throw them on the ground."

It seems that the tension between the two is not going to resolve soon. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, several Bigg Boss fans took to the comments section to react to the video. While one of Archana’s fans wrote, “Archana please banao iska," another fan added, “Archana is Fire ."

On the other hand, several others said that she is irritating. One of the social media users tweeted, “Archana Jo kar rahi hai vo entertainment hai aapko lagta hai vo irritated kar rahi hai ab."

In a promo shared yesterday, a massive fight broke out between Archana Gautam and Vikkas Mankatala in the Bigg Boss house, which resulted in the actress spilling boiling hot water in the kitchen. The actress is seen getting furious after Vikkas comes into the kitchen and keeps the tea pan on the gas stove. Archana was seen cooking food, and she gets irritated that Vikkas kept the pan on the gas.

Check the video here:

Bigg Boss, which is now in its 16th season, airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by actor Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. He has remained as the host for the past eight years.

