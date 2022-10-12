Bigg Boss 16: 'We Feel You Stan' Trends As Rapper Slams Sreejita De In Fight With Gori Nagori

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw a massive fight between Sreejita De and Gori Nagori. While it started after the Uttaran fame asked Gori not to use a kitchen towel while she is cooking. However, in less than a few moments, this petty affair turned into a mega fight inside Salman Khan’s show. While Sumbul Touqeer also attacked Gori, Sreejita went on to call the Haryanvi singer-dancer mannerless and standardless. This infuriated co-contestant MC Stan, who also jumped in and slammed Sreejita for insulting others.

“Now, if you all talk about the city then watch it, nobody will tell her she is from a village,” MC Stan told Sreejita. He also reminded the actress that everyone in the Bigg Boss 16 house is equal and should be treated keeping that in mind. He also argued that just because somebody does not belong to a city, does not mean that the particular person does not deserve respect. This has left netizens impressed and ‘We Feel You Stan’ has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday evening.

Mane #MCStan ko serf BiggBoss me he dekha Hy s se pehly me us ko Janta tak nahi tha MC bro app ne Mera Dil Jeet Liya Hy. Kon kon MC ko Bigg boss se pehly nahi jante tha? WE FEEL YOU STAN — BÀLÔÇH ( UMARARMY) (@KDBaloc00337121) October 12, 2022

Till now in this week #MCStan is standout performer in #BiggBoss16

The way he is taking stand for his friends & the way he is bajaoing the people who are talking about class & all is just wow!! WE FEEL YOU STAN — Sidharth Shukla Official FC (@SidharthkaFan) October 11, 2022

The way Mcstan stands for the right is just lit Those who don’t know English doesn’t mean that she don’t have class and who are these mean girls to decide her upcoming

WE FEEL YOU STAN #MCStan #MCStanIsTheBoss #McStanbbking #PriyankaChaharChaudhary #PriyAnkit #Gorinagori pic.twitter.com/9n5DRGxD2d — Kashish ❤️ (@kashish77363663) October 11, 2022

Finally..the game turn towards entertainment loving how stanny took side of his frnd WE FEEL YOU STAN — afiya. tanveer (@__Afiya_) October 11, 2022

Earlier today, Sreejita De’s fiance Michael reacted to the entire fight and issued a statement admitting that the situation could have been handled better. “We admit that Sreejita De could have handled yesterday‘s incident better. However, it is vital to note that things got out of proposition as many housemates immediately jumped in, pushing the fight further unnecessarily. Singling out Sreejita De as the only one responsible and to blame afterwards is ‘NOT RIGHT’,” he said.