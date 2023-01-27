Farah Khan takes over the hosting duties from Salman Khan for the week. The filmmaker seems super excited to take over the duties and she also extended Republic Day greetings to the fans. Farah welcomes Mika Singh who has been visiting the show’s many seasons as guest. The singer enters the house to lighten up the inmates’ mood and also makes them groove to his tunes. He also plays a fun task with the contestants in which contestants choose their enemies and give them shock, through a watch. We also see Anil Kapoor entering the house for the promotions of his show The Night Manager.

Archana Gautam gives shock to Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul chooses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and reasons that she led downs the other person. She also says that the Udaariyaan actress often taunts her for Sumbul shedding tears. At the same time, Mika Singh song with a guitar. Next, Mika calls MC Stan, who points out Archana. The rapper says that she ‘flies’ a lot. Mika then asks Archana to sing a song while she receives shock from the watch. The actress sings Lag Ja Gale, and then declines to sing as she gets shocked by the watch. Next, Shiv also targets Archana. When Shalin is called on the stage, he names Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for blowing things out of proportion, at the same time, Shalin sings Chura Liya Hai Tumne while Priyanka shouts while getting shocked by watch. Next, we see Mika Singh wishing everyone the best and bid adeiu to the inmates.

Next, we see Farah Khan entering the house and meeting the housemates. Next, we see Anil Kapoor making a smashing entry for promoting his show ‘The Night Manager’ also starring Aditya Roy Kapoor. Anil Kapoor then complements MC Stan for his language. He even learns his lingo and repeats after the rapper, and leaves everyone in splits. Anil even calls MC Stan ‘Dhakkan’ and teaches Majnu Bhai’s dialogue ‘ Jab bhi main brush utha ta hu, gun nahi utha ta." and he nails it.

Next, Anil calls Shalin Bhanot to enact himself, and Farah laughs out loud. Next, we see Anil Kapoor talking to Archana Gautam and he asks her to create Shayari for him. She blushes a lot post which the Nayak actor calls him ‘Archu.’ As she closes her eyes to recite to say the shayari, Anil Kapoor comes close to her and hugs her from the back. She gets extremely delighted after meeting him, Anil also gifts her a portrait of a rose. Next, he invites Sumbul to dance, and she leaves everyone stunned as she grooves to Besharam Rang.

Anil Kapoor then plays a task with housemates, and asks housemates to give the tag of a manager to housemates. Archana gives the tag to Shiv and says that he manages his mandali. Priyanka also takes Shiv Thakare’s name and calls him a manager. Shalin names Priyanka. MC Stan takes Priyanka’s name for managing Tina. Sumbul points out Priyanka and says Archana is being managed by her. Shiv chooses Priyanka. Nimrit too targets the Udaariyaan actress. In the end, Anil Kapoor calls Shiv Thakare day manager and Priyanaka night manager. He then bids farewell to the contestants.

