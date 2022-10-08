Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Big Update, Shares 'No Elimination This Week'

In a big update during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman Khan announced that no contestant will be eliminated this week. This means that none of the nominated contestants – Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare will walk out of the house.

The nominations for eliminations were held earlier this week as a part of which Bigg Boss asked the housemates to gather in the garden area, called a fire artist and asked the contestants to name two inmates each for nomination. After the task, Bigg Boss announced that five contestants were nominated – Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare.

However, later in the week, Bigg Boss asked Gori Nagori to save her from elimination with a dance performance task, which she won.

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also asked Ankit Gupta to step to step up his game. He asked the Udaariyaan actor to interact with other housemates and to ‘bring energy’. “Aap jo interaction kar rahe ho voh national TV par dikhane layak nahi hai (Your current interaction is not worthy enough to show on national television),” Salman told Ankit. “Energy lekar aao (Get some energy),” he added. Salman also explained to Ankit that it was time to wrier his own scenes and show his personality to the audience.