Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Has a Suggestion For Ankit After Tina and Others Call Him 'Flop'

Television actor Ankit Gupta is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house and looks like he will be taught a lesson by Salman Khan himself in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. On Saturday evening, Colors TV took to its social media handle and dropped a teaser of the upcoming episode.

The video clip begins with Salman Khan asking contestants about who they think is a ‘flop’ and who is a ‘hit’ in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Following this, the captain of the house, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia can be seen tagging Gautam Vig as ‘hit’ and Priyanka Choudhary as’ flop’. However, most of the contestants including Tina Dutta, Gori Nagori and Soundarya Sharma among others can be seen tagging Ankit Gupta as a ‘flop’.

Later in the promo, Salman Khan also indirectly suggests Ankit step up his game. “Ankit, your parents called saying their son had gone to Bigg Boss’ house but we cannot see him there,” Salman says in Hindi. When Ankit tries to defend himself by saying he takes time to open up, Salman tells him that he does not have much time in Bigg Boss 16 house.

On Friday too, Salman praised the Udaariyaan actress Priyanka and told her that she is going well in the show. However, he also added that Ankit is a ‘speed breaker’ for her. “Ankit aapke raaste ka speedbreaker hai,” he said.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here