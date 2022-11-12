Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Pranks Priyanka With Elimination and Ankit Apologises; Gori Evicted

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan pranked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with her eviction. The Bigg Boss 16 host left everyone in shock when he announced that Priyanka was eliminated on Saturday. However, after a few minutes, he clarified that it wasn’t Priyanka but Gori Nagori is evicted this weekend.

On Friday, Salman had asked Priyanka and Ankit to play their own games. He urged Priyanka to not protect Ankit and forced him to play his game. To teach them a lesson well, Salman fooled Priyanka and Ankit into believing that she has been eliminated. Salman asked Priyanka to finish her goodbyes and make her way to the exit door.

Priyanka was torn between accepting her fate and wanting to continue the game. Emotional, she was mentally preparing herself to exit the show but her fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestants refused to believe that she was leaving. They were convinced that Salman was pranking. In all this, Ankit stood speechless, trying to wrap his head around the sudden change of events. She made her way to the exit door, waiting for it to open when an emotional Ankit apologised to her. He felt that she was leaving because of him.

Salman eventually ended his prank by revealing that she was safe and asked Gori to leave. However, he hoped that Priyanka and Ankit would now play their own games. After the emotional moment, Priyanka told Ankit that she will no longer play for both of them and that she would now focus on her game. She also spoke about the audience’s perspective toward their individual performances and was heartbroken about how she is seen as. She has now decided to focus on her own game.

Meanwhile, Salman gave Gori — the Shakira of Haryana — a fun goodbye and wished her the best for her return on the stage.

