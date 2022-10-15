Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sreejita De Evicted From Salman Khan's Show

As Bigg Boss 16 completed two weeks, it saw its first eviction! Sreejita De became the first contestant to exit the Salman Khan hosted show. She was nominated along with Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Mc Stan and Shalin Bhanot. Salman Khan made the announcement during the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. Celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Meanwhile, the Shanivaar ka Vaar episode saw a lot of drama unfold. In the previous episode, Sumbul’s dad entered the show and warned her about the fake people around her and also schooled Tina and Shalin. In this episode, the young actress tries to have a conversation with the two and solve their issues. Shalin says that he has an 8-year-old kid and he doesn’t want him to grow up and think that his father is making fun of a young girl. He then breaks down talking about his son. The trio have an emotional conversation. Later, some of the housemates chime in and try to console Sumbul.

On the other hand, bringing a star-studded spin to the ‘Vaar’, guests Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh join Salman for the promotion of their upcoming film Thank God. Quite a few beans are spilt when Sidharth and Rakul play the ‘Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed’ game. It goes to show how deceptive appearances can be in the coveted house that witnesses rapid changes in equations. However, the revelations are not just limited to the contestants; even the star guests and the megastar host Salman reveal some interesting parts of their lives on the show.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

