Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul's Father Warns Her About Shalin, Tells Her That She Is Being Used

In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer’s father will be seen gracing the show. A recent promo released by Colors TV shows the Imlie actress’ father sharing the stage with Salman before he enters the house via a television screen. In the short clip, Sumbul’s father slams Shalin and further warns his daughter that she is being used.

“Sumbul, jitne pure-hearted tum ho na, usse main darr gaya hu (You are pure-hearted and I am scared of it),” Sumbul’s father tells her.

“Shalin, voh bahut pure heart ke saath tumse mili but tumne kya kiya? Tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahi thi ke aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge (Shalin, she met you with a pure heart but you made a spectacle of her. I did not even imagine that you would do something like this),” he adds.

However, looks like the promo has only disappointed Bigg Boss fans. Reacting to it, several people shared how it was Sumbul who decided to go after Shalin despite several people warning her. Others also argued that Sumbul’s father guiding her is unfair to other contestants. “Why the favouritism towards… it’s fine to guide her in first week, she already has so many hints but she chooses to ignore them and now bringing her father to tell her in 2nd already is totally unfair to other contestants,” one of the comments read. Another person shared, “If her daughter is that innocent than shouldn’t have send her to such a controversial show. She’s the one who always sticks around Shalin. Tina and Sha. Not to be blamed. So unfair!”

For the unversed, Sumbul and Shalin developed a good bond soon after they entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, everyone in the house claimed that the former liked Shalin.

