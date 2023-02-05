CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Eliminated, Regrets Not Listening To Her Dad
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Eliminated, Regrets Not Listening To Her Dad

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 07:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Johar announces Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been eliminated.

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: On Saturday night, Bigg Boss 16 contestants bid a teary goodbye to Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The actress was eliminated on Saturday, failing to make the cut to the top six contestants. Her exit was announced after Karan Johar played a game in which the contestants were asked to sit in a witness box and answer the questions he asked.

While the game was fun, leading to a lot of chatter and laughter, Karan brought tension to the room after announcing that there will be an elimination tonight. Soon, Sumbul’s name was called out. Not only Sumbul but the mandali was also in shock after her name was called out. However, in between her tears, Sumbul expressed relief that she was shown the door instead of someone else. “Main khush hoon ke me jaa rahi hu and mere galti ke wajah se koi aur nahi jaa raha," she said.

Soon after her elimination news made the headlines, her interview with Mid-Day following her exit from Bigg Boss 16 surfaced online and Sumbul confessed she regrets not listening to her father’s advice. She also admitted that she would never be friends with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in real life.

“Not listening to my father’s advice was the biggest mistake I made. I had a different view of the situation, which was wrong. If I had listened to him I would have opened up before, like I did at the end of the show. I still feel whatever happens is for the best. Tina and Shalin not just hurt me but also hurt my father. I don’t have hard feelings towards them but sorry I can’t," the 19-year-old told the publication.

Meanwhile, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are now contesting for the winner’s trophy.

first published:February 05, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 07:00 IST
