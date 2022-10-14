Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul's Dad Impressed With Ankit, Gautam, Harrdy Sandhu-Parineeti Chopra in the House

[hans]The Friday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 started with Salman Khan’s dashing entry as usual who interacted with the housemates and gave them interesting tasks. To start off, he asked them to serve juice to their co-contestants, based on their characters. While serving them juices, the contestants speak their minds about what they think of their housemates. This goes on for a while then Salman assigns a secret task to Sajid Khan. He is tasked with stealing some valuable items from the housemates. Abdu Rozik helps him with this fun task.

Salman then tops this task with yet another quirky task. Sajid now has to hide Abdu in the activity area and convince other housemates that he is lost! Salman then enters the house with Abdu and meets the contestants. While interacting with them, he also schools them and pulls their leg.

The housemates will have to solve a googly to get back their stuff. Salman will reveal a remark about the housemates and they have to guess who has commented the same on them. Out of all the remarks, the one on Priyanka creates an issue. It is revealed that Soundarya said that if Priyanka marries Ankit, his mother will cry tears of blood. This offends both Priyanka and Ankit who argue that the comment was too personal. This later leads to a big fight between the two women and Priyanka breaks down.

After the interactive session, Salman welcomes Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to promote their film Code Name Tiranga. Abdu sings for the actress while she dances with Shalin. Meanwhile, Sandhu reveals that he is a big fan of MC Stan. He then performs a rap song for everyone.

The actors then play a game with the contestants. They are asked to come forward while Sandhu reveals what is going on in their minds. Harrdy and Parineeti then sing a couple of songs and the housemates are made to guess who suits the lyrics.

However, the most emotional moment in the episode comes when Sumbul’s dad reaches the set and has a heart-to-heart conversation with her. He warns her that she is being used and tells her the ‘truth.’ His dad schools Shalin and Tina. He also compliments Gautam and Ankit for taking care of Sumbul and calls Shiv a true Maratha. Moreover, Sumbul’s father also reveals that he is impressed with Archana for being there for Sumbul.

Celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

