Bigg Boss 16: Who is Likely to Get Evicted in the Second Week? Find Out Here

Bigg Boss is creating a lot of buzz with each episode. From brewing romance to ugly fights, the show is keeping everyone hooked to the screen. Every week, however, one of the housemates must leave the show. Due to receiving the least votes among the other nominees, Srijita De was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 last week. 15 competitors are still in the running after this. This week's three nominees are Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

A source recently told Siasat that Manya Singh is likely to be evicted from Salman Khan's show this week. According to the reports, the audience may give Shalin and Sumbul another chance in light of their recent controversy. It is also said that, while Shalin is a strong contestant, it is expected that Sumbul will step up her game starting next week after learning from Bigg Boss' “mask' punishment.

In the Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss, which was about mask punishment, the contestants were asked to pick two names, in their opinion, who did not contribute to the house and were invisible. Most of the contestants voted for Sumbul and Manya. The two were asked to cover their faces with a mask till Bigg Boss' next “adesh” as part of the punishment.

The current season of Bigg Boss is simmering with romance and conflict. The housemates and challenges are diverse, with the proper amount of fun and drama. In the latest promo video, Shalin is seen having a heart-to-heart talk with his old friend Sumbul. The two are talking about how Tina has been playing a big game. Later, they both appear to be angry with her.

The Bigg Boss 16 episodes air on Colors TV and stream on Voot, every evening. Salman Khan appears in his Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Fridays and Saturdays. Other contestants include MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Gautam Vig.

