Ever since MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, he has been setting new records. Now, the rapper has surpassed even Shah Rukh Khan with his popularity on social media. On Thursday night, Stan held a live session on Instagram and guess how many people watched it? Over 541K!

MC Stan’s Instagram live received over 541K views which is reportedly the highest any Indian celebrity has ever achieved. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, the rapper has also beaten Shah Rukh Khan with his live session which also had around 255k views. Not just this, Stan has also surpassed all other Bigg Boss 16 contestants including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam.

With this, MC Stan has joined the likes of BTS member V, Jungkook, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Cristiano Ronaldo. BTS’ V and Jungkook’s Instagram live session earlier this month recorded over 900K views.

After Bigg boss Priyanka insta live :- 80k Archana insta live :- 22k Shalin insta live :- 20k Abdu insta live :- 28k Total 151kMc Stan :- 541k At this moment this guy is probably the most popular guy in India! I think sare contestant Total bhi 541k nahin hoga #McStan pic.twitter.com/VuuEFfSMKD — JᎥyadur🏀 (@iamJiyadur_) February 16, 2023

This is for the second time that MC Stan has broken a record with his popularity. Earlier, it was also reported that Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 winning post with Salman Khan received record-breaking likes and even surpassed Virat Kohli’s recent posts in terms of popularity. This was highlighted by one of the fans of the rapper on social media. Stan’s photo with Salman has scored more than 7.4 million likes as of now. With this, Stan also surpassed previous Bigg Boss winners including Sidharth Shukla and Tejsswi Prakash.

Meanwhile, after MC Stan took Bigg Boss 16’s trophy home, many took to social media and called him an ‘undeserving winner’. The rapper recently broke silence on the same and told Indian Express, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win."

