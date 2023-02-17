Ever since MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, he has been setting new records, first with his Instagram post and then with a live session on the same social media platform. However, do you know how much does the rapper change for a single post on Instagram?

If a report by Money Control is to be believed, MC Stan’s one-day commitment with a brand comes with a price tag of Rs 8-10 lakh. Not just this, but Stan also reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh for creating an Instagram reel. He also charges around Rs 5 lakh for an Instagram Story - which disappears in 24 hours. The report also states that with his Bigg Boss victory, Stan’s Instagram rates are likely to go up by at least 30-40 percent in the next three to four months.

It should also be noted that MC Stan enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. In the last six months, his follower base on Instagram grew by almost 400 percent as his follower count grew from 1.8 million to 9.1 million.

Meanwhile, the news portal also claims that just 48 hours of winning Bigg Boss 16, close to 20 brands have approached MC Stan’s team with collaboration requests.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, MC Stan held a live session on Instagram which received over 541K views. This is reportedly the highest any Indian celebrity has ever achieved. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, the rapper has also beaten Shah Rukh Khan with his live session who also had around 255k views. With this, MC Stan has joined the likes of BTS member V, Jungkook, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Cristiano Ronaldo. BTS’ V and Jungkook’s Instagram live session earlier this month recorded over 900K views.

Earlier also, it was reported that Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 winning post with Salman Khan received record-breaking likes and even surpassed Virat Kohli’s recent posts in terms of popularity. Stan’s photo with Salman scored more than 7.4 million likes (as of now).

