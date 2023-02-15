The 16th season of Bigg Boss concluded on February 12, announcing 23-year-old rapper MC Stan as the winner of the reality show. He spent more than 130 days in the house and won the grand finale by defeating Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam. Stan took home the glittering, diamond-studded Bigg Boss trophy, as well as a brand new car and over Rs 31 lakh prize money.Born Altaf Tadavi, MC Stan is a native of Pune. He started his musical career at the age of 12 by singing qawwalis.

The rapper is skilled at beatboxing and B-boying as well. Following the release of Eminem's single Stan, MC Stan decided to stick with his stage name because of his admiration for the American rapper. After his rap battle with Emiway Bantai, MC Stan began to establish himself as a rising figure in the Indian hip-hop scene. He is well-known for songs like Basti Ka Hasti, Snake and Insaan.

The rapper is quite popular as he has more than 8 million followers on his Instagram handle and over 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. MC Stan is frequently spotted wearing expensive clothing and showy diamond jewellery. His social media posts prove it all. Throughout the Bigg Boss 16 journey, he was often spotted wearing designer clothing from brands like Louis Vuitton, Versace, Palm Angels, and Prada. In one of the episodes, Stan was seen sporting a Louis Vuitton jacket that cost more than Rs 4 lakh. According to the India Times, MC Stan also owns a Mercedes Maybach for Rs 3.80 crore and a Cadillac Escalade worth Rs 1.20 crore.

MC Stan's Net Worth

According to Times Of India, MC Stan has a net worth between Rs 15 and Rs 20 crore. He makes money through social media posts and rapping. He had one million Instagram followers prior to entering the house of Bigg Boss 16, but as of right now, he has garnered a fanbase of over eight million followers on the social media platform.

MC Stan's Sources Of Income

The rapper earns through his live concerts. He also shared the stage with Ikka and Raftaar, two of India's most well-known rappers. During the month of November and December, MC Stan performs more than 10 gigs, each of which costs Rs 25 lakh, according to Zee News.

According to India TV, MC Stan receives more than Rs 1 lakh a month from his YouTube channel, which has more than six million subscribers.

Money Earned From Bigg Boss 16

As the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan received an income of Rs 7 lakh every week, as reported by Siasat. He spent almost 18 weeks inside the house and eventually made an amount of Rs 1 crore and 26 lakhs approximately. In addition to the trophy, he was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 31 lakh 80 thousand and a brand-new Grand i10 Nios.

