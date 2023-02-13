MC Stan is the winner of Bigg Boss season 16. Yes, you read that right! The renowned rapper who has been very popular among the youth has won the prize money of Rs 31.80 Lakh. The Basti Ka Hasti rapper entered the house with full swag and has been ruling the hearts with his realness. His slang has become a nationwide craze and from celebrities to common man everyone is using it in their day-to-day life. From wanting to leave the show in his early days to now wishing to lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, MC Stan has come a long way. Let’s take a look at his journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house:

Becoming Friends With Mandali Members

When he entered the house he hardly knew anyone in the Bigg Boss 16 house. While most of the television actors got together and made one group, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori came together as nobody wanted to form a group with them. However, despite being in a group, Stan was often seen feeling lonely and missing home. After becoming friends, MC Stan made sure to stand up for his friends and whenever Gori Nagori was sidelined or got into a fight, MC Stan was the first one to raise his voice and stood up for her. Remember, Gori’s fight with Sreejita De and later Archana Gautam.

Friction Within Mandali

Their friendship, unity was their strength, but that doesn’t mean the Mandali did not have friction. There were many instances when MC Stan and Gori Nagori found themselves cornered in the Mandali and they wiped each other’s tears. During Gori’s fight with Shiv and Sajid, MC Stan looked confused and divided while many tried to tell him to stand up for Gori and fight with Shiv and Sajid but Stan was not ready to fight with his own friends. On the other hand, Gori started bonding with other contestants and back-biting about her own friends. Stan, who wanted to leave the show at that point, got clarity after Bigg Boss summoned him to the confession room.

Massive Fight with Shalin Bhanot over Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 saw a few major fights all thanks to Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and MC Stan. During the initial weeks, Tina and Soundarya both bonded well with Stan. Shalin and Tina, who kept fighting and patching-up got MC Stan involved in their love story which ended up with a huge fight between Shalin and Tina. During one incident, the equation got so out of hand that Shalin and MC Stan came to hit each other and hurled abuses.

MC Stan Stood Out for Speaking His Mind

MC Stan might have come across as a person who doesn’t get into fights and minds his own business but the rapper always voiced his opinion. Be it standing up for Gori Nagori, Mandali or confronting his own friends Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan, he always called a spade a spade.

During his journey, there were several moments when MC Stan wanted to quit the show and go home. He was coaxed by Bigg Boss, Salman Khan and his friends from Mandali to stay back. He bounced back and secured his place among the 5 finalists.The MC Stan concert was definitely one of the highlights of this season. Audiences who did not know the rapper saw his confidence and the craze in public for him. The rapper was on fire on stage and he crooned his chartbusters. MC Stan felt special and thanked Bigg Boss for organising the concert and inviting his friends.

MC Stan and Shiv’s friendship has been exemplary! They always valued friendship over materialistic things even in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Stan always kept Shiv over and above whenever he was asked who would win the trophy. Their silly jokes, victory dance and leg pulling of other contestants will surely be missed. The rapper has certainly come a long way and which led him to win the show.

Here’s congratulating MC Stan on Bigg Boss 16 win!

Read all the Latest Movies News here