Just two weeks before the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, actress Tina Datta was evicted from the house for receiving the least amount of votes. Now, on Friday evening the Uttaran fame caught the attention of paparazzi in Mumbai. A jovial Tina began to strike cheeky poses after getting spotted by the shutterbugs. During her brief interaction, she was also asked about her her stance on who’ll lift the Bigg Boss 16 winner’s trophy. Instantly, the television actress lent her support to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

“Sare social media pe I’m rooting for Priyanka. Priyanka hi jeetegi aur kya (I am rooting for Priyanka on all social media platforms. She will definitely win),” Tina said.

When asked about the tremendous audience support shown for MC Stan, the actress revealed she will be happy too if the rapper takes home the winner’s trophy. “Achi baat hai agar MC jeetega. MC ka voting bohot tagda hai. So, definitely agar MC jeetega to bhi main bohot khush hun (It will be a good thing if MC Stan wins. Voting for him is strong. I’ll he more than happy if he emerges as the winner),” Tina added before walking away.

During her latest outing, Tina was seen donning a casual brown crop top matched with high-waisted bell-bottom denim. Statement glasses and minimalistic makeup rounded off her chic style. Check out the video here:

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta claimed that she was wrongly portrayed by host Farah Khan during her last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. For those unaware, Khan called out Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary for their inappropriate behaviour toward Shalin Bhanot. The Uttaran fame opined that a false narrative about her was projected onscreen and that she was also stopped from explaining her viewpoint. She explained undergoing a traumatic state inside the house for always being subjected to backlash.

Meanwhile, contestants MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary are the top five finalists of the show. Initially, the winner was supposed to take home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, but the contestants ended up losing a large sum during multiple tasks. Now, the cash prize stands at Rs 21 lakh and 80 thousand. The Grand finale of the show is all set to take place on Sunday, February 12.

