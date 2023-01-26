Pathaan fever is taking all over the country, and SRK’s fandom is leaving no stone unturned to welcome King Khan into theatres after a sabbatical of 4 years. SRK fans have thronged the theatres all over the world, to mark his return to the big screen. While Shah Rukh Khan has a long list of fans, now Tajikistan singer and ex-Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik too has joined the list. And just like any SRK fan, the star has landed at Mannat aka Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic bungalow to finally catch a glimpse of the superstar. In fact, Abdu even carried along a board with a checklist of all the things that he wishes to achieve in life.

In a viral video posted by Viral Bhayani on social media, Abdu Rozik is seen carrying a board and a small snippet from it reads, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you SRK." The other half had a checklist including points like “Mother Father Jaj, Be loved and respected in India, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan."

The Reality TV star had tick-marked every point in his checklist apart from the one on Shah Rukh. “So happy and excited to sit with all your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left," the latter half of his board read. In the video, crowd is seen going berserk as they chant Chhota Bhaijaan and Abdu kept on repeating, " I love SRK. I am his fan."

Take a look at the video here:

However, it is to be seen if the Badshah of Bollywood will be meeting him or not, but he sure will make Abdu a very happy man if he does step out to greet his fans. For now, Abdu is being treated like royalty by SRK fans as he gets surrounded by a flock of people who had been waiting outside Mannat too.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has created history at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day by becoming the highest Bollywood opener ever. The film has also broken the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one is Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore).

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

