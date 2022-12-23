Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta To Feature in Sargun Mehta, Ravie Dubey's Next Project? Check Out Latter's Post

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been hitting the headlines recently due to reports of his elimination from the show after a vote by the house members. However, there is some even more exciting news surrounding the actor. According to a report by the ETimes, Gupta has already bagged his next show. He is set to play the male lead in celebrity couple Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's next project. The three had previously paired up in Gupta's breakthrough series, Udaariyaan.

Gupta is anticipated to leave for Chandigarh to film the promotional of the show soon. Unnamed sources who are associated with the project informed the media house that the “show will go on floors" shortly after the promo. Those working on the project are looking to sign Aniruddh Dave of Mera Naam Karegi Roshan fame to play the antagonist on their show.

Just a few moments back, Ravie Dubey took to Instagram to share a post related to an exciting announcement. Around the same time, at which Ankit Gupta’s elimination will be announced in Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar.

He shared a post that read, “Announcement at 9:30 pm tonight."

Check out his post here:

Soon, scores of Ankit’s fans chimed into the comments section to ask aboyt the big announcement, While one fan wrote, “Pls cast Ankit & Priyanka together in your next serial…miss their onscreen chemistry," another added, “Please agar male lead ankit hay to female lead pri ko le lo…"

Ankit Gupta has been one of the popular contestants' shows in the 16th season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss.

Before reports of his exit from the show, Ankit Gupta was saved by Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a nomination task. Choudhary sacrificed Rs 25 lakh from prize money to save him. However, the latest reports regarding his status in the house suggest that he has been chucked out by housemates through an elimination process.

According to The Khabri, Salman Khan gave all the people in the house an option to press the buzzer and nominate fellow housemates for elimination based on the least contribution to the show. Gupta received the highest number of votes following this process and was eventually evicted. So far, only four contestants– Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Sreejita De, and Gautam Singh Vig have been eliminated from the show. Sreejita has come back to the show as a wild card entry. Whether the reports are accurate or not will be revealed this weekend.

