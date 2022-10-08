Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De Is Not ‘Just A TV Actress’; Has Worked with Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor

One of the major fights that broke out in the first week itself inside the Bigg Boss house during the 16th season is that between actor Sreejit De and Miss India 2020 Manya Singh.During the fight, Manya commented that Sreejita is ‘just a TV actress’, which did not go down well with not just Sreejita’s fans, but also with other actors of the TV fraternity like Arjun Bijlani. Even Salman Khan reprimanded Manya for her comments. However, while Sreejita has indeed been a popular face on TV, it is plain wrong to call her ‘just a TV actress’ since she has been a part of the film industry as well. In fact, did you know that she has shared screen with stars like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shraddha Kapoor, to name a few?

Sreejita had made her debut when she was still a teenager with Kasautii Zindagi Kay. It was in 2008 that she entered the film industry by bagging a role in like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar starrer Tashan. She played the character of Parvati in the film. While it was a small role here, she bagged a relatively meatier role in the 2011 film, Luv Ka The End, where she played one of the BFFs of Shraddha Kapoor who goes out to seek revenge against her boyfriend. Sreejita played her part well, however, the film failed to do well at the box-office. Here’s a glimpse of Sreejita from Luv Ka The End, which also marked Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood.

Later, Sreejita went on to star in Monsoon Shootout alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma. The film was shown in the 2013 Cannes Film Festival in theMidnight Screenings section. She has also regularly been a part of TV shows simultaneously, and became a household name for her stint in Uttaran and Nazar.

