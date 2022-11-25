Bigg Boss: Archana Role-plays As 'Sir,' Inappropriately Touches Soundarya; Fans Say 'Sajid Exposed'

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intriguing with each passing day. Ever since Archana Gautam re-entered the house, she has been leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers and take a stand for her. Recently, the friendship between Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam bloomed in the house, especially more after the actress-politician’s return to the house. Now, an unseen clip of the two is going viral on social media after a user spotted Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma enacting a #MeToo scenario during the live feed.

The clip shows Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma playing the role of a boss and a girl in need of a job. Soundarya comes with her CV and Archana’s ‘Sir’, after going through it, makes an inappropriate gesture towards her. Post this, Archana as the boss, tells her not to act innocent and it ends with Soundarya slapping her.

The user shared the video with the caption, “these 2 women are fearless, i repeat FEARLESS!! Strong and FAADU. i hope tum sab samajh paa rahe ho whom they are trolling !! #SajidKhan !! I saw this video on reddit!”

In another video it is shown, Soundarya storms out of the room and then comes back and calls Archana ‘Tharki buddhe’. With #MeToo accused Sajid Khan inside the BB16 house and his ongoing fights with Archana, were the two contestants taking a dig at him?

The clips are from previous episodes, which weren’t aired on TV.

Netizens took to social media to post the clips and lauded the girls and said that they have exposed Sajid Khan. One social media user commented, “Bhaiii I hope BB n Salman doesn’t take this as an offence for Sajid, they literally exposed their HM Sajid Khan; INNOCENTLY ."

Another social media user commented, “ARCHANA GAUTAM & SOUNDARYA SHARMA JUST EXPOSED #MeToo accused SAJID KHAN ON #BiggBoss16.They will not telecast this because they’re protecting #SajidKhan but please we have to acknowledge how brave #ArchanaGautam & #SoundaryaSharma are to revolt against the system. #BB16."

Of late, there has been much controversy over filmmaker Sajid’s participation in the show. Actresses like Sherlyn Chopra, and singer Sona Mohapatra called Indian television channels and executives “depraved and sad" as Sajid Khan was brought in as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

They had demanded his ouster from the show as they felt it is only giving him a platform to whitewash his misdoings and support #MeToo.

