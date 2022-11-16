Bigg Boss Seals Smoking Room As Punishment But Sajid Khan Refuses To Apologise; Here's What He Says

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the makers have decided to punish housemates in a way they have never been punished before. In a recent promo of the show released by Colors TV, Bigg Boss can be seen lashing out at contestants for smoking outside the prescribed room despite repeated warnings. Therefore, as a punishment, Bigg Boss announces that he is now going to seal the smoking room.

“Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke inihaas mein aap ki meherbani se, aaj hum iss show ko…(If one has heroes like you all, why does he need villains? Congratulations, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, we are going to)," Bigg Boss says in the promo indicating that smoking has been prohibited in the house from now on. Later in the promo, Sajid Khan can be heard saying ‘I am not going to apologise’.

Bigg Boss’ decision comes after his multiple warnings to the housemates especially Sajid Khan, asking them to not smoke a cigarette outside the smoking room.

Earlier this week, Sajid Khan was seen smoking in the garden area during the captaincy task. The pictures of the filmmaker breaking the rule also went viral on social media with netizens asking the makers to take action against Sajid. “Sajid khan openly smoking cigarettes during captaincy task and big boss not warning him… Please get him out of house," one of the social media users had Tweeted.

Sajid Khan sitting on sofa set & smoking with crossed legs!! Like how can he me even made captain?? Biesdness next level #SoundaryaSharma #PriyankaChacharChoudhary #biggboss #Bb16 pic.twitter.com/kshYhJVrl8— soundarya Sharma fanclub (@namemaikyarak) November 14, 2022

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

