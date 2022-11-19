CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss: Tina Datta Tells Sumbul Touqeer 'Shalin, Mujhse Pyaar Karta Hai; You Take Advantage...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 21:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Recently, we saw a major argument between Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Bigg Boss 16 house. (Photos: Twitter)

Tina Datta confronted Sumbul Touqeer Khan about her feelings for Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16 house.

The ugly spat between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot after Tina Datta sprained her leg has given rise to a series of fights in the Bigg Boss 16 house. After the altercation, when Bigg Boss asked Datta who according to her was responsible for the brawl, the former did not pick either side stating Bhanot and Stan ‘were equally responsible.’ Bhanot who was shocked upon listening to Datta’s confession, openly discussed that he was hurt accusing the latter of not only playing the game well but also playing with his feelings. Now, in the upcoming episode, Datta appears to be frustrated with Sumbul Touqeer.

In the recent episode, Sumbul did not allow Shalin and Tina to talk in privacy. Even during the fight, Sumbul appeared to be extremely possessive about Bhanot which irked Datta. After everything is said and done, Datta asked Touqeer to give her five minutes alone to speak to Bhanot, but the latter denied it. “Are you serious Sumbul,” said Datta. An aggravated Datta then began to shout about how people are manipulating Bhanot against her.

When Tina loses her cool, Sumbul replies, “He is my best friend, I can make him do whatever I feel like.” Tina then confronts Sumbul about her feelings for Bhanot, “Whenever there is a fight between Shalin and me, you take advantage. Because of you, I am not able to talk to him. That guy loves me. You are the one who is always coming in between because you are equally in love with him.” Later in the episode, Tina was also seen telling Nimrit that Sumbul shared the bed with Shalin after the latter’s fight with her. “Mauke ka fayda dhoond rahi thi, aab tumhare daddy nahi dekheinge?" Tina said.

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also lashed out at Sumbul for her obsession with Bhanot, “What kind of friendship do you have with Shalin, that you won’t even allow Shalin to talk to her for even 5 minutes.” Later, Datta also joined the conversation and revealed that Sumbul follows Shalin everywhere in the house adding even when he’s using the washroom Sumbul stands right outside.

first published:November 19, 2022, 12:57 IST
last updated:November 19, 2022, 21:59 IST