Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to Asim Riaz’s claims that Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 victory was ‘fixed’. In a recent interview, Devoleena mentioned that she is ‘done with Bigg Boss’ and mentioned that the late actor won because he had a massive fan following. She further disagreed with Asim’s claims and shared that fixing a winner will not help the makers. Devoleena went on to claim that even she did not win the show ‘because of someone’.

“Sid actually had a great fan following and he succeeded in achieving huge popularity with his participation in Bigg Boss. I don’t think fixing a winner would help the makers in any way… I’m done with Bigg Boss and can’t be a crybaby. I can’t keep complaining that I was hurt in the show because of another contestant and had to quit, what was my mistake? I lost the opportunity to win because of someone as I wasn’t eliminated by public vote," Devoleena told E-Times.

“We humans in life have to accept many facts which are not in our favour and just keep moving on. I see Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, who didn’t win but are stars today. They are doing seriously great. I would just suggest people to move on and look for new opportunities," the actress added.

However, Devoleena also stated that she feels that the makers of Bigg Boss look out only for ‘TRP and public attention’.

Devoleena’s statements come days after in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim Riaz claimed that Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged. He argued that the makers of the show started voting lines at the last moment because they did not want him to win.

“Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn’t want to make me win… they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran… jeetana hai jeetao jisko (The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win, they opened voting in a new way just so Sidharth could win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it.. whatever. But I was like… okay," Asim had said.

