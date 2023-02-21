Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary may have missed out on the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, but she has undoubtedly captured numerous hearts with her presence on the show. Following the show’s finale on February 12, Priyanka has been spotted making several public appearances. During one such appearance, the actress interacted with a paparazzo when she was also heard singing the song, Tum Chupa Na Sakoge.

Reacting to this, a paparazzo recalled one of the episodes in which MC Stan was apparently trying to flirt with her when she sang the same song. However, Priyanka quickly responded to the paparazzo and said, “Nahi vo chedh rha tha muje bs, ainvayi chedhkani karta the humlog. (No, he was just teasing me, we were taunting each other in a friendly manner).”

Not just this but while she was leaving, the paparazzo complimented her looks. Reacting to the comment, the actress said, “Hiana, I know." She was seen sporting an all-black jumpsuit with a transparent midriff. The actress complemented her overall look with a black shoulder bag and kept her curled hair open.

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comment section. A user wrote, “That Haina stole the limelight, the girl knows her worth," while another commented, “She is really so beautiful killing everyone by her look." One of her fans wrote, “Can’t wait to see u on big screen loved her performance on besharam rang song."

Following her exit from the show, several media portals reported that Priyanka will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. However, the actress later admitted that she was unaware of any such offers because she had not spoken to her team since leaving the Bigg Boss 16 house. “I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers," she told E-times.

