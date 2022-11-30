'Disgusting!' Priyanka-Archana Face Backlash For Body-Shaming Stan In Bigg Boss 16

A recent incident in Bigg Boss 16 house has left netizens disappointed. Recently, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary were seen body-shaming MC Stan. It all started as the rapper was ironing his shirt while Archana and Priyanka were also sitting on the couch in the bathroom area. However, the two repeatedly laughed at Stan, passed some derogatory remarks and asked him to wear clothes at the earliest. “Bechare ko uncomfortable kar diya ladki (Archana) ne," Priyanka said. However, Stan kept his cool and silently went out from there and got seated alongside Shiv Thakre.

The incident has left netizens disappointed and furious. Soon after the video of the same was shared online, Stan’s fans reacted to it and called it ‘inappropriate’. While some questioned Archana and Priyanka’s behaviour, others also called out former contestants Gauhar Khan and Rajiv Adatia, who often Tweet regarding developments in Bigg Boss 16 house, for not taking a stand for Stan. As a result, ‘STOP BODY SHAMING STAN’ has also been trending on Twitter since Wednesday afternoon.

“This is the biggest problem I have with this internet world, here only self respect of girls is talked about. Here openly two women are body shaming a man in an ugly way but no one found it disgusting & shameless," one of the Tweets read. Another social media user wrote, “Archana Guatam is the Biggest Bully aur Priyanka ko toh bas hasna aata hai. If a Guy gets Body Shamed, gets uncomfortable by a girl’s comment. Why no feminists goes against such girls?? Never call yourself a feminist if you have such double standards."

This is the biggest problem I have with this internet world, here only self respect of girls is talked aboutHere openly two women are body shaming a man in an ugly way but no one found it disgusting & shameless Shame on Archana & Priyanka #MCStan #Biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/goF4UxbPkU — H I T E S H (@Real_hitesh28) November 30, 2022

Archana Guatam is the Biggest Bully aur Priyanka ko toh bas hasna aata hai.If a Guy gets Body Shamed, gets uncomfortable by a girl’s comment. Why no feminists goes against such girls?? Never call yourself a feminist if you have such double standards.#BB16 https://t.co/f9bH6yeP3o — Shardul  (@Jawyyyyyy) November 29, 2022

BB Is Allowing These Girl’s To Talk About A guy’s Body? If #MCStan Do That Then Again Bhawal Ho Jayega So Shameful Idont Understand Why BB Is Not Even Saying Anything. Is Body Shaming Allowed In BB House? Then Allow The Male Contestants Too.#BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 #MCStan #BB16 pic.twitter.com/1CqTzWNPNW— LIL STAN (@AasimPardeshi) November 29, 2022

Calling MC STAN ‘Haddi ka Dhacha’ was very derogatory, shame on #PriyankaChacharChoudhary for supporting this act and #ArchanaGautamm such a disgusting woman to say something like this.DISAPPOINTED!STOP BODY SHAMING STAN@TwitterIndia @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @Twitter— Nishant (@Ft_Nishant_) November 30, 2022

Can you see this @GAUAHAR_KHAN , @TheRajivAdatia . Why you’re not commenting on this? Ohh because your so called favourites #PriyankaChaharChaudhary and #ArchanaGuatam are involved in this cheap activity.We love you #MCStan , #MCStanReverse gender then laugh pic.twitter.com/ZqqIokbZx8— ₹ Devesh ₹ (@DeveshS99652106) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Golden Boys aka Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar entering the show as wild card contestants. With their entry, the housemates have also received a chance to regain the lost prize money amount of Rs 25 lakh.

