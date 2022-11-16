Gauahar Khan Slams Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's 'Dumb’ Game Plan In Task, Says 'Clearly There's Only...'

Gauahar Khan is actively following the current season of Bigg Boss and often expresses her views about it. The game is undoubtedly unpredictable which results in changing dynamics of relationships between the contestants. In the latest update, Gauahar tweeted her opinion and expressed her displeasure at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s “dumb" plan when the game was in her favour.

Just a few days back, Archana Gautam returned to the Bigg Boss 16 house after eviction and things have already taken a dramatic turn. In a recent turn of events, once-close friends Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam had an ugly spat where the latter called her nikammi. This led to Priyanka refusing to trust Archana during the nominations. Fellow contestants, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig pleaded to let Archana go before Shalin Bhanot, but Priyanka ignored their requests citing that she could not trust Archana after her recent behaviour.

Priyanka flipped the entire game by choosing Shalin over Archana. After gaining her trust, Shalin voted out Gautam Vig, who was then nominated. This has left Gautam and Soundarya feeling sour for not getting any support from Priyanka in the game.

Reacting to this, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant and winner, Gauahar Khan expressed her opinion on the microblogging site regarding Priyanka’s strategy. She tweeted, “Oh god! Priyanka played so dumb! The game was in their hand! Clearly, there’s only 1 mandli in existence. These guys are just silly (sic).”

Oh god Priyanka played so dumb ! The game was in their hand ! Clearly there’s only 1 mandli in existence. These guys r just silly— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 16, 2022

While many Twitteratis supported the actress, there were others who showed their support for Priyanka. Check out their reactions here-

One user wrote, “She played well."

She played well …— haya (@tejasswi55) November 16, 2022

While another user said, “But why? She saved herself and Ankit. This is the crucial vote out. So she has to save both of them."

But why.. she saved herself and Ankit…. This is the crucial vote out… So she has to save both of them….— surbhi mittal (@surbhimittal21) November 16, 2022

“Sorry but Priyanka did a fantastic job as no one can trust Archana," wrote yet another user.

Sorry but Priyanka did fantastic jobas no one can trust on archna#BigBoss16— Aarti Raturi (@AartiRaturi3) November 16, 2022

A few netizens agreed with Gauahar Khan and wrote “Right! Kahi toh loyalty dikhati."

Right!!! Kahi toh loyalty dikhati stupid— aznabi hu (@AznabiHu) November 16, 2022

