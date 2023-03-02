MC Stan Announces India Tour 2023 Basti Ka Hasti: Find Out If He's Coming To Your City

After lifting the Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan has become a hot topic amongst fans who yearn to see more of his dazzling persona. The esteemed rapper has been gracing award ceremonies and Bigg Boss parties, causing a stir on social media with viral videos and images. Continuing on his path to stardom, MC Stan recently made a grand entrance onto the set of a popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show leaving fans in awe with his stunning performance. And now, guess what? The “Basti Ka Hasti" is “back on the road" to raise the temperature with his eagerly awaited “India Tour 2023", amazing rap shows in various cities across India.

The rapper, known for his unique singing style and adorned with diamond necklaces and rings, will entertain his fans in 10 different cities in India. Recently, Stan took to his Instagram account and announced the details of his India Tour including the exact dates and the location of the city where the live concert will take place. This exciting rap show will take him to 10 cities in India, starting with Pune on March 3 and concluding in Delhi on May 7.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ CouquhDN-JZ/

Checkout the complete list below:

Pune - 3rd March

Mumbai - 5th March

Hyderabad - 10th March

Bangalore - 11th March

Indore - 17th March

Nagpur - 18th March

Ahmedabad - 28th April

Jaipur - 29th April

Kolkata - 6th May

Delhi - 7th May

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Basti Ka Hasti India Tour!! Finally back on the road!! Dil se shukriya india itne pyaar ke liye. Milta sabko jaldi. Raade daalenga milkar. Get your tickets now on Book My Show."

How to Book Your Tickets?

Upon the announcement of his tour, fans welcomed the news with excitement. The tickets are available on Book My Show. You can easily go to the website and select your preferred city and get your tickets booked. Don't miss the opportunity to see MC Stan perform his popular songs, such as Insaan, Gender, How To Hate, Basti Ka Hasti, and Ek Din Pyaar, among others, live in the above-mentioned cities.

Having a fanbase of over 6.33 million followers on YouTube and 10.4 million followers on Instagram, MC Stan is regarded as one of India’s most popular rap stars.

Amidst all the ups and downs and rollercoaster ride of emotions and challenges, of the Salman Khan-hosted show, one contestant stood out from the rest and emerged as the worthy victor - none other than the talented and charismatic MC Stan. His journey was not an easy one, but his perseverance, grit, and sheer talent shone through, ultimately leading him to claim the coveted title of undisputed champion. The moment was truly a crowning glory for the much-deserved MC Stan and one that will be remembered for years to come.

