MC Stan Raps Basti Ka Hasti At Kapil Sharma Show, Asks Audience, 'Kya Bolti Public, Vibe Hai Ki Nahi?'

After MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16, fans have been wanting to see him even more. The renowned rapper has been making appearances at award shows and Bigg Boss parties and the videos and pics have been going viral on social media. Maintaining the trajectory, MC Stan made a starry entry at the TV show and Kapil Sharma has just posted the video of his performance to give Stan fans a view of the upcoming episode.

In the video, MC Stan performs the rap Basti Ka Hasti from his album Insaan with Kapil Sharma. We can hear fans cheering in the background. Along with the video, Kapil wrote, “Kya bolti public? Vibe hai k nahin? [What do you think, people? There is a vibe. Isn’t it?] Love you, bro MC Stan.” The clip has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Fans have dropped fire and red heart emojis under the post.

As fans would know, MC Stan won the 16th season of Bigg Boss 16 by defeating his dear friend and housemate Shiv Thakare. MC Stan, after accepting the trophy, said, “I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone."

Sharing a picture of himself with Salman Khan, MC Stan wrote, “We created history stayed real throughout, repped hiphop on national TV. Ammi ka sapna poora hogaya and trophy P-town aagayi. Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai ending tak Stan. [My mother’s dream has come true. Thank you for showing so much love and support.]

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the release of his film Zwigato. The Nandita Das directorial also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead. Kapil plays the role of a food delivery boy who is exploring the world of the gig economy.

Introducing his character to the world, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Meet Manas. No matter how bumpy the road ahead is, aapka order time pe deliver kar denge yeh. Trailer Out On 1st March!” The film will release on March 17.

