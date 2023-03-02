CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 17:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Farah Khan posted a throwback video of MC Stan signing Ek Din Pyaar at the success bash of Bigg Boss 16. It sees Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur and Fahmaan Khan vibing to the song.

It’s been one month since Bigg Boss 16 ended with MC Stan lifting the winner’s trophy from the hands of the show’s host Salman Khan. Soon after the big win, Sajid Khan’s sister Farah hosted a lavish bash to celebrate the Mandali member’s victory and the videos and pics from the bash have already taken over the internet. Just when we thought we have seen every moment from the party, Farah Khan dropped another festive clip of MC Stan showcasing his rap skills and making the Mandali members,i.e., Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Fahmaan Khan groove to the beats.

In a video posted by Farah, MC Stan is seen wooing her by singing Ek Din Pyaar, as Shiv, Nimrit, Fahmaan, and others cheered him on. Needless to say, the video has all the Mandali members having a gala time. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite stars. BB16 stylist Ken Ferns wrote, " memorable ♥️." One fan wrote, " Haq se stan and mandali💝." Shiv Thakare too dropped a heart emoticon in the post. A third fan added,"EK DIN PYAAR❤️🔥."

Read More