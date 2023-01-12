CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Bigg Boss » 'Mujhe Maaf Kar Dena': Sumbul's Father Pens Emotional Note As He Misses Bigg Boss 16's Family Week
1-MIN READ

'Mujhe Maaf Kar Dena': Sumbul's Father Pens Emotional Note As He Misses Bigg Boss 16's Family Week

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 12:33 IST

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father gets emotional as he misses Bigg Boss 16's family week.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father called former Imlie actress 'sherni' and sought an apology from her for not being a part of the family week.

While Bigg Boss 16 contestants are getting a chance to meet their loved ones in the family week, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father could not grace the show due to personal reasons. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note for his beloved daughter. He mentioned that this is for the first time that he has not met Sumbul for a longest time. Mr Touqeer Khan also shared that he gets emotional when he sees other contestants meeting their respective family members.

Sumbul’s father also called former Imlie actress ‘sherni’ and sought an apology from her for not being a part of the family week. “Please forgive me for not being able to meet you during the family week but my blessings are always with you. I am writing this to lighten my heart. I feel proud that I am Sumbul Touqeer’s father," a part of his note read. Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father’s note here:

For the unversed, family members of the contestants have entered Bigg Boss 16 house as a part of the family week. Earlier Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s mothers, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother, Shiv Thakare’s mother and Sajid Khan’s filmmaker sister Farah Khan also entered the show.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sumbul’s team also issued a statement alleging the actress is being mocked in the reality show. The statement mentioned that Sumbul’s ‘ongoing repetitive mockery’ in Bigg Boss 16 has ‘forced’ her team to react and condemn it. Sumbul’s team also alleged that the actress’ ‘individuality has been questioned’ several times in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Not just this, but they also claimed that her ‘character has also been criticized’.

“We condemn the constant mockery of Sumbul Tougeer Khan on national television. Her individuality has been suppressed in order to highlight other things. She persisted, and we shall as well," a part of their statement read.

