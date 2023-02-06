Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Evicted, Fails to Reach Bigg Boss 16 Top 5 Despite Ticket to Finale?

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most contentious reality shows on Indian television right now. The 16th season has reached its finale week, and fans will soon know the show's winner. During the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer was the last contestant to be eliminated from the show after she received the lowest votes among the other nominees. Now, if reports are to be believed, after Sumbul Touqeer's exit, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the latest Bigg Boss 16 contestant to be evicted from the house. The Khabri tweeted, “Exclusive and Confirmed, Yes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is eliminated from the house on Audience votes."

During the previous episode, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam voted Nimrit on number 6 and call her out for her 'least involvement' in the show. Meanwhile, Archana Gautam was not happy with the response as she was voted at number 4. She refused to take that position. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia then called her “bail budhi." On Saturday, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants said a tearful goodbye to Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she did not make it to the final six.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known television actress who rose to prominence with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni. The actress has a massive fan base and when the show went off the air, the fans missed seeing her on-screen. The actress was also one of the most loved Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

According to Telly Chakkar, the actress has been offered many big-budget Bollywood films that are currently in the works. She is also being approached about numerous television projects and music videos, but the actress' team was waiting for her to exit from the Bigg Boss house so she could decide which projects she wanted to sign.

She was roped in for the film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' in the Bigg Boss house when ace producer Ekta Kapoor went inside and auditioned the contestants for the role. Nimrit was her choice as the film's heroine. This will be the actress' first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor.

Contestants MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare are competing in Bigg Boss 16 journey.

