Nimrit Kaur's Mom Reacts To Priyanka Chahar 'Needling' Her Daughter, Says 'It's A Clash Of Two...'

Those who follow Bigg Boss 16 religiously would know Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have always disagreed with each other. They have locked horns many times in the house. It was just in the last episode of Bigg Boss that we did see Nimrit commenting ‘she will definitely be a tv show’s vamp.’ Now, Nimrit Kaur’s mom has reacted to Priyanka clashing with her daughter.

In an interview with ETimes, Nimrit’s mom said, “Look, my daughter is very strong. Frankly, she never gets into talking ill about others or generating needless fights. I think Nimrit and Priyanka are two totally different people. It’s a clash of two diametrically opposite personalities."

When prodded further, she however got slowly but surely candid. She added, “But beyond a point, Nimrit will not take it lying down. She will give it back. She has a threshold frequency like everyone and her patience is bound to go thin. So yeah, she is likely to explode as well."

In a promo posted by Colors on social media a few days back, Priyanka claimed that she gets less quantity of food, whereas her housemates- Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are served bigger portions. Once Nimrit enters the scene, she is seen calling Priyanka ‘petty’ and says, “The quantity of the food you have is less.”

Priyanka keeps asking Nimrit why she wants to interfere in a conversation between her and Tina. She says that Nimrit wants ‘footage’ out of everything inside the house. This leaves Nimrit fuming with anger. She calls Priyanka ‘cheap’ and hurls abuses at her. Shalin Bhanot tries to calm her but Nimrit tells him, “I will f***ing slap her face.”

The argument between Priyanka and Nimrit will also affect Ankit Gupta and Priyanka’s bond. While Priyanka is upset with Ankit for not supporting her against Nimrit, in a new video clip she gets emotional as Ankit tells her in the end, “Tum apna dekho (You loom after yourself).”

Priyanka is a popular face, who appeared in TV shows like Udaariyan, Yeh Hai Chahetein, Parineeti, and others. On the other hand, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is known for her role in Choti Sarrdaarni.

Read all the Latest Movies News here