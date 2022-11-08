Rakhi Sawant To Enter Bigg Boss 16 As Wild Card Contestant? Actress Says 'Main Dhamaal Karungi'

Rakhi Sawant has repeatedly expressed her desire to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. However, will she enter Salman Khan’s show as a wild card contestant? In her recent interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi was asked about the same when she mentioned that Bigg Boss should definitely invite her because she will have ‘dhamaal’ and entertain all. She also mentioned that if she enters the reality show, she will question Sajid Khan about the Me Too allegations.

“Ask Bigg Boss to invite me. I will have fun. I will clear everything. I will also ask special questions to Sajid Khan. I will ask whatever people want to know. He will tell me whatever the truth is. I know, I do not have the right to question somebody but people want to know and therefore I will ask. I am an entertainer and I will definitely entertain,” Rakhi said in Hindi.

Rakhi has been vocal about her support for Sajid Khan. Recently, she got into a war of words with Sherlyn Chopra after the Bollywood actress opposed Sajid’s entry in Salman Khan’s show. Rakhi slammed Sherlyn for spreading lies and even filed a defamation case against her. She alleged that Sherlyn blackmails people for money and trades her nude pictures and videos. Prior to this, Rakhi even claimed that Sherlyn runs ‘a sextortion racket’ and said, “Look at this, Sherlyn Chopra is a porn star. She runs a sextortion racket where she seduces and then blackmails powerful individuals.”

Meanwhile, there is no information on Bigg Boss 16 wild card entries so far. Contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, for now, include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

