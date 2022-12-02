Salman Khan Confronts Tina Datta In Bigg Boss 16, Asks If She Is Playing a Game With Shalin Bhanot Too

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s equation in Bigg Boss 16 house has been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors are often seen expressing love for one another, netizens have repeatedly argued if their alleged love story is just for cameras. However, from the recent promo of the show, looks like Salman Khan will be confronting Tina about the same in the upcoming episode.

The promo revealed that certain fans will be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this time to ask tough questions to housemates. It featured a guest accusing Tina of making friendships in the house at her convenience. Tina responded to this by saying it is a game at the end of the day and therefore she plays as an individual. “I am here as an individual. I am here to play the game. I will obviously play smart," she said. However, Salman Khan interrupted her and asked if she is playing a game with Shalin too. This left other housemates excited. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan cheered following Salman’s question.

Soon after the promo was shared, several fans responded to it and appreciated Salman Khan’s words. “Kya bola Salman sir ne😂 ek dum right tinu ko expose Karo," one of the fans wrote. “Aayee Haye Salman sir ki line pe to dil aa gya," another person shared. “Shalin is getting played and she is using him just for sympathy attention and vote selfish women," a third comment read.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as of now are - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam. Recently, Golden Boys aka Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar also entered the show as wild card contestants.

