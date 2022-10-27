Salman Khan Set to Reunite With Tiger 3 Co-star Katrina Kaif on Bigg Boss 16; Details Inside

The 16th season of Bigg Boss is giving the viewers a lot of tea to talk about. The reality show’s host Salman Khan is all set to welcome Katrina Kaif, along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. Since the release date of the horror-comedy the film is right around the corner, November 4, the Phone Bhoot trio will be gracing the sets of the reality show as special guests. Post Katrina’s marriage to Vicky Kaushal, it will be the first time she and Salman Khan will be seen sharing a stage together.

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial is a horror comedy featuring Katrina in the role of a ghost. Siddhant and Ishaan will be seen playing members of a ghost-busting service. The film also features Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie in pivotal roles

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was down with dengue and was unable to host the last weekend episodes of the controversial show. In his absence, Karan Johar stepped in to fill in the big die.

Things are getting more interesting on Bigg Boss 16 with every passing week. In the last episode, Bigg Boss removed Archana Gautam from captaincy. A new task to label their co-contestants with one ‘patakha’ was also given. What made the task more interesting was that they had to give reasons too.

After Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare were called for nomination, Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma were responsible for deciding their fate on the show. While Shalin wants to protect Shiv, Soundarya desires to save Sumbul. The duo gets into argument as Soundarya takes her name during the nomination task. Abdu Rozik talks about friendship in the episode and one can see the housemates sparring over the captaincy tasks.

Shreejita De and Manya Singh have already been evicted from the reality show. Meanwhile, nominated contestants for this week are Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta.

