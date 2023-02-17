While Shalin Bhanot was in Bigg Boss 16 house, his former wife Dalljiet Kaur announced her engagement with UK-based Nikhil Patel. The actress also shared that they will be moving abroad with her son Jaydon after their marriage. Now that Shalin is out of the reality show, he has reacted to his former wife’s decision.

Shalin Bhanot mentioned that he is very happy for Dalljiet and added that ‘some adjustments need to be made’. “I am yet to meet and talk to her. I am very happy for her. May God bless her and give her all the happiness she deserves. It’s normal for people to move on, and they should give life another chance. Some adjustments need to be made and that’s okay,” he told The Times of India.

Asked if Shalin is also open to finding love again, the actor added, “Love is what I already have of my parents and siblings. I am giving myself another chance… but with myself.”

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was previously married to Dalljiet Kaur. The two tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016. They have a son - Jaydon.

Earlier this month, Dalljiet Kaur announced her engagement to Nikhil and revealed that they will tie the knot in March this year. She also shared that after her wedding, she will move to London with her son Jaydon. “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised," Dalljiet told Bombay Times.

Later, in another interview, Dalljiet opened up about her son’s reaction to the decision of her second marriage and explained that her son has always ‘yearned for a father’. “Jaydon is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it’s a matter of our lives," she told E-times.

