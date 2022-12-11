Shalin Bhanot Fans Trend 'Tina Datta Exposed' After Latter's Return To Bigg Boss 16; Here's Why

Just when Bigg Boss 16 fans were reeling with the shock of Tina Datta’s eviction after Shalin choose to stick to the prize money for a fair chance of all the inmates, a sensational promo from Salman Khan’s show appeared in which Tina Datta once again made an entry into Bigg Boss 16. This came a day after she was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

As seen in the promo, Shalin is seen discussing how he couldn’t have pressed the buzzer resulting in the prize money to be zero as that would mean that the contestants would lose the motivation to win. Bigg Boss threw another googly and asked Shalin to make a choice again, to press the buzzer and call her back by losing all the prize money. Shalin looked visibly upset and frustrated but followed his heart this time, resulting in Tina’s re-entry into the house.

But looks like Tina isn’t happy with Shalin and the Uttaran actress bashes him for not pressing the buzzer, contradicting her own statement just a few hours earlier followed by a massive showdown between the two.

Soon after the promo was shared on social media, scores of Shalin Bhanot fans took to Twitter to trend Tina Datta exposed as they called out the TV actress for blaming him for not pushing the buzzer earlier. At the time, Tina lauded his decision. However, post her return, the actress is seen blaming Shalin for her exit.

Check out the promo here:

Shalin’s fans are irked and they are also pointing out the fact that there have been no eliminations in the past few weeks. They also fear the show is losing its charm.

“Which @BiggBoss has #TinaDatta seen. Because we saw that #ShalinBhanot was near the entry, cried and shiv and nimrit consoled him. Audiance wants to know what clip you showed yo her and brought her inside. It’s Deffinatly scripted show. No elimination, whoever goes,comes inside?", tweeted one social media user.

“Saw the clipping from tomorrow. #TinaDatta is coming back. Feel like boycotting the show!! Her arrogance has increased 100 times more now. #shalinbhanot v pity u man!"

‘#TinaDatta is not Exposing #ShalinBhanot She is exposing herself now. well doneTo All those I love u back bitching u did against #ShalinBhanot Public bhul jayegai kya awwww Man lia shalin fake but He never disrespected u piche se’

“I feel shalin was doing masti as he does to avoid their questions….BB promo se khel raha hai ," read another tweet.

Tina’s eviction came after Shalin Bhanot decided to save prize money of Rs 25 lakh over Tina and Sumbul’s eviction. Salman Khan had asked Shalin to take a call on saving Sumbul and Tina from eviction by losing the remaining 25 lakh from their prize money or to let the house have a fair eviction as per votes.

Announcing his decision, Shalin shared that everyone in the show had been working hard and therefore he did not want to sacrifice the prize money. “Kisi ki mehnat barbaad nahi jaane chahiye (Somebody’s efforts must not go in vain)," he said.

