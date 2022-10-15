Shalin Bhanot: If Anyone in Bigg Boss 16 Feels Anxious or Lonely, They'll Find Friend in Me | Exclusive

Shalin Bhanot is one of the contestants of the current season of Bigg Boss, who is already making some noise inside the house. From making new connections- with Sumbul or with Tinaa Dutta, to losing his cool, he is being termed as the mastermind inside the house. However, before his entry, in a conversation with News18 Showsha, Shalin had said that he actually wants this season to be remembered as one that would have no fights, and would want to stand as a friend for anyone who feels low inside the house.

When asked about his first reaction after actually saying yes to the show, Shalin joked that it was ‘gesture oriented’. He added, “Gesture oriented in the sense ki aap apna haath mathe pe maarte ho aur sochte ho ‘yaar pange le liye’ (Gesture oriented means you actually put your hand on your head and think ‘shouldn’t have gotten messed up in this’). We generally spend our money and hop on a roller coaster ride, and then realise where we have come. Bigg Boss is something like that.”

Shalin continued, “The feeling that you get is something you’ll never experience again. No roller coaster ride can give you the feel that you get before stepping into the house. You can feel all the emotions that probably any human soul can feel, all together at once.”

Shalin has been a contestant in Roadies before and when we pointed out that he must have felt these jitters even before that reality show years back, the actor emphasized, “No, I’m telling you, that was nothing. This is something else. There at least we were provided with food. Here, all the chores will have to be done amongst ourselves.”

The actor also hoped to meet good people inside the house. He said, “I wish we get all great people, have some fun together and take care of each other. I hope that after this season, people will recall that there had been one Bigg Boss where no fights happened, only love prevailed.”

Talking about a quality that he hopes would take him forward, he was quick to say ‘my love for humanity and my smile’. He also added, “I promise that if anybody, inside the house feels sad, feels lonely, anxious, they will have a friend. They can come to me and open their heart out. I am a good friend.”

Shalin also revealed that he has never watched any of the seasons of Bigg Boss. “Had I seen it, I would have never said yes. I am so positive only because I haven’t watched the previous seasons,” he laughed and concluded.

