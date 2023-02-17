Shalin Bhanot Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi Days After Bigg Boss 16 Finale

Actor Shalin Bhanot, who was one of the finalists in the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 16, visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Thursday. The TV star shared a video of himself from the holy place on his Instagram handle. Dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, Shalin is seen kneeling and seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva.

In the caption, Shalin expressed “gratitude” and thanked the “universe” for all the success. “#Gratitude #ThankYouUniverse #KashiVishwanath,” he wrote. Shalin Bhanot, who was among the five finalists, was evicted from the show as the fourth runner up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

In an Instagram post after Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Shalin Bhanot thanked his fans for all the “love and support” and for always being there during his journey on the TV reality show. He captioned his post: “First live after BB and you guys made it so special…Thank You so much for all the love & support and for being part of my journey…As I said in live this is just a beginning…#ShalinKiSena you guys are the best! #biggboss16 #shalinbhanot #Survivor (sic).” The actor also shared a video of the “absolutely by far the best homecoming one can get.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

Meanwhile, earlier today, Shalin Bhanot also opened up about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s decision of marrying again to businessman Nikhil Patel. “I am yet to meet and talk to her. I am very happy for her. May God bless her and give her all the happiness she deserves. It’s normal for people to move on, and they should give life another chance. Some adjustments need to be made and that’s okay,” he told The Times of India.

Bigg Boss 16’s grand finale was held on Sunday, February 12. While MC Stan took the winner’s trophy home, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were the first and second runner-ups respectively. Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam were also among the finalists.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here