It’s been three years since Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 16 and therefore on Wednesday, February 15, the late actor’s fans are celebrating ‘3 years of historic win’. Social media is flooded with fans sharing pictures or videos of Bigg Boss 13 finale and penning down emotional notes, remembering the late actor.

While some mentioned how Sidharth Shukla played with ‘utmost honesty and dignity’ in Bigg Boss 13, others called him a ‘real badshah’. “Thinking abt these days …it’s overwhelming to be here and celebrate him without him! But Sid Bhai we will make you proud one day..Your Sidhearts will always be here to celebrate you!3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID," one of the fans wrote. Another Tweet read, “In Biggboss history no one can take #SidharthShukla place."

Here’s how fans are remembering Sidharth Shukla:

Sidharth played the game with utmost honesty, integrity and dignity without caring about how he is being portrayed by others.3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/yWvzfG9lBG — Dyanemo Entertainment (@Dyanemo1) February 15, 2023

Love how Sidharth was always sure of why he went to bigg boss house.. And eventually he got what he wanted!! 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SIDpic.twitter.com/Hi2CIrAadt — Minnie Sidharth (@SidNaaz_Forever) February 15, 2023

Sidharth Shukla Is A Real Baadshah♥️ He Won A Millions Of Heart's ♥️ From Sidharth Shukla Fans ♥️ And He Deserves and He won the trophy ❤️3Y Of HISTORIC WINNER SID@Siddharth_9190 @sidkikuhu@__sakshiii____ @anishaL38430181 @_Lolcrazy_soul_ @realmohit273 @Krish_Hearts pic.twitter.com/jQDZJz58Ec — Call Me N 〽️ (@NibinTh25460806) February 15, 2023

Thinking abt these days …it's overwhelming to be here and celebrate him without him!But Sid Bhai we will make you proud one day .. Your Sidhearts will always be here to celebrate you ! 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID pic.twitter.com/kkkyBYUlle — (@FlyingEagleX) February 15, 2023

If you set the bar, I'll raise it…If you do it for the good, i'll do better;If you do it for the bad, i'll do worse… : @sidharth_shukla 3Y OF HISTORIC WINNER SID#SidharthShukla #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/CBM1vRxnfV — Twinkle Sidhearts (@JhumeTahamina) February 15, 2023

When Sidharth Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 16, he became everyone’s favourite. His chemistry in the show with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill was widely loved by all. The two were also rumoured to be dating each other after the show. However, Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2 in Mumbai.

Later, in Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan also paid tribute to the late actor on his birth anniversary and said, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day."

