Home » News » Bigg Boss » Priyanka Choudhary Cries Inconsolably Amid Ankit Gupta’s Eviction Reports, Fans Say 'Stay Strong Priyanka’
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Choudhary Cries Inconsolably Amid Ankit Gupta’s Eviction Reports, Fans Say 'Stay Strong Priyanka’

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 12:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka gets emotional amid Ankit's elimination reports.

Priyanka gets emotional amid Ankit's elimination reports.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary cries inconsolably in a new promo video from Bigg Boss 16. The video comes after several reports suggest Ankit Gupta's exit from BB 16.

Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are one of loved stars in season 16 of Bigg Boss. They have a dedicated fandom who keep on supporting the two. Recently, a report suggested that Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, after a round of votes by housemates who zeroed in on Ankit stating he has the least contribution to the BB house. While Ankit’s elimination is not shown in the show yet, a new clip from the show is going viral on social media. It shows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary crying inconsolably and hugging Ankit. It seems that the clip is of Priyanka’s reaction after Ankit’s elimination announcement.

Colors TV posted the clip of Priyanka bursting out in tears and hugging Ankit. We also see Ankit trying to console her by telling her to stay quiet. The clip has left their fans heartbroken.

The caption to the video reads, “Ankit de rahe hai apni dost ko sahaara. Aakhir kyun hai Priyanka shattered?."

Check out the clip here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of PriAnkit fans took to social media to trend Stay Strong Priyanka and Ankit Gupta.

One of the fans wrote, “Stay strong my gurl ❤️," another tweeted, “Trust me m not a follower of udariyan show But i fall for them just only beacuse of their bond n contribution BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16." Another fan commented, “Stay strong Priyanka."

According to The Khabri, host Salman Khan gave all the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination for having the least contribution on the show. During the process, Ankit received the most votes from the housemate and eventually, he has been evicted.

Soon after the announcement, fans of Ankit expressed their disappointment over the current development. They slammed the makers for allegedly planning Ankit’s elimination by letting the housemates decide the eviction instead of audience votes. Many people even said that if there’s no Ankit, they won’t watch Bigg Boss 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter
Tags:
  1. Ankit Gupta
  2. Bigg Boss 16
  3. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
  4. TV
first published:December 24, 2022, 12:43 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 12:45 IST
