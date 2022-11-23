Sumbul's Father Demands Apology From Tina's Mother; Wants His Daughter Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father has demanded an apology from Tina Datta’s mother after the latter expressed disappointment over his usage of words for the Uttaran actress. In his recent interview, Touqeer Khan reminded Tina’s mother of what all his daughter has said so far against Sumbul and urged her to apologise him on behalf of her daughter. He also specified that he isn’t justifying the use of the word ‘kamini’ which he used for Tina and added that he said it unconsciously.

“You are hurt by my one word, you are crying. Have you ever thought of words Tina has been using for my daughter? Did you ever think about what I must be going through? You should have called me up and apologised to me. My one word has ignited a storm. I am not justifying myself. I used that word (kamini) for her and it’s wrong. It was not in my dictionary but I said it unconsciously. I am apologetic for it but even today, your daughter is saying ‘I will make your life a living hell’. I think, if I am apologising for one word, you should apologise for what has been said in the last 50 days," Sukbul’s father told Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Says ‘Faad Ke Rakh Dungi’ As Sajid Khan Tells Her ‘Aukaat Dekh Apni’

This comes after Tina Datta’s mother issued a video statement on Tuesday and questioned Sumbul’s father for using derogatory words against her daughter. “Since I didn’t get a chance like other contestants’ parents to speak to my child, that is why I want to talk to you today. To abuse my daughter on national television and her dad has said to kick off her face – what kind of language is this? Who gave him the right to say such things? Who are you to abuse my daughter? If your daughter is going wrong, does it mean that you will abuse my daughter? Is it parents’ work?" she had said.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Smbul’s father has urged the Imlie actress’ fans not to vote for her this week so that she gets eliminated. “I am sure that Sumbul will be nominated repeatedly and you (fans) will continue to save her. But this time, I request you all not to vote for her so that she gets eliminated. I do not want my daughter, your Imlie, your Sumbul to get lost," he told Telly Chakkar.

For the unversed, the entire tussle started after Tina Datta accused Sumbul Touqeer Khan of being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot following which Imlie actress’ father spoke to his daughter via a telephonic call and asked her to stay away from Tina and Shalin. During their conversation, Sumbul’s father went on to address Tina as ‘kamini’ which left several disappointed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here