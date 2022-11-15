Tina Datta Preps Birthday Surprise For Sumbul Touqeer And Shalin Bhanot; Fans Laud Her 'Sweet Gesture'

Tina Datta is undoubtedly one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss16 house. The television actress is someone who has come across as a very helpful, graceful and people person in Bigg Boss 16. She has time and again proved her loyalty as a friend, and stood by her people. Recently, after the ration distribution task, Tina underwent a huge verbal spat with her friend and co-contestant Sumbul Toqueer Khan, when Sumbul ditched her during a task, but looking at the friend in her, Tina can now be seen planning for Sumbul and Shalin’s birthday surprise with Abdu.

Tina’s fans took to Twitter to laud the actress’ kind gesture for her friends in the house and shared pictures of the decorations she did for Sumbul and Shalin. See posts:

#TinaDatta prepares birthday surprise for Shalin & Sumbul.#TinaDatta: You get lost in woods & don't come till I ask you too. Take Shalin also with you!Some so called "bb reviewers" on youtube: Tina ki jealousy dekho, she tried to ruin Sumbul ka birthday.#BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/6g2x4xaAc1— . (@Saabya_J) November 15, 2022

Tina’s fans also shared that she didn’t only plan decorations but gifted Sumbul a lucky bracelet.

#TinaDatta arranges a surprise for #SumbulTouqeerKhan (decorates her bed & cooks a sweet dish for her) & gifts her some luck bracelet!#TinaDatta: (something like) May you wish get locked in this (bracelet)….This is all I could afford to gift you here.#BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/p6VmbNQbr0— . (@Saabya_J) November 15, 2022

Tum logo ne faaltu me use vamp bna rakha hai, My baby has a heart of gold✨❤#TinaDatta https://t.co/M6gPbDEuGM— Anushka (@anushkamehu) November 15, 2022

Since there is no contact with the outside world, celebrating birthdays is a bare minimum. So, Tina was seen looking into her own unused stuff to see what best she could give Sumbul. She even asked for recommendations from Abdu and they both agreed how gifting outside is so easy.

In rating Abdu’s captaincy task, Tina was standing strong with him and gave befitting replies to Archana. Tina also performed the task fiercely and proved her bold personality.

Meanwhile, besides Tina Datta, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

