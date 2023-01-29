Tina Datta Says She Was In 'Trauma' In BB 16, Talks About Farah Calling Her 'Most Hated Contestant'

Tina Datta walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house on Saturday, January 28. During her stint in the show, she was often accused of using co-contestant Shalin Bhaot and was also bashed by Salman Khan for the same. She was also tagged as one of the most ‘hated girls’ by Farah Khan. Now that Tina is out of the reality show, she has said that she was in a ‘state of trauma’ inside the Bigg Boss house.

Tina was talking about bashing on Weekend Ka Vaar when she mentioned the same and also claimed that she was ‘not allowed to play the game properly’. Tina also shared that even though Salman Khan made her ‘understand a lot of things’ even he wasn’t able to watch the show all the time.

“When I came outside, I realised I was trending online and it was amazing. But being backlashed inside the house on various occasions, I wasn’t allowed to play the game properly. Talking about Salman Khan sir, he tried to make me understand a lot of things and was really supportive. But he wasn’t able to watch the show all the time. I always tried to take a stand for myself. The Shalin Bhanot topic really took a toll on me and I was like can I please play my own game? When I became friends with Priyanka Choudhary recently, I was told by Farah Khan ma’am that we both are the really mean and most hated girls on the show by the viewers. I was in a state of trauma inside the Bigg Boss house," Tina told E-Times.

During the interaction, Tina Datta also mentioned that she is really happy to have been eliminated from the show. The former Uttaran actress also mentioned that Bigg Boss 16 was a ‘rocky ride’ for her as she had good and bad experiences.

“The kind of situations I have faced inside the house, I wasn’t even sure if I will be able to keep up with it or will be able to survive it for so long. But eventually, I used to tell myself that I am a survivor. I survived the loss of my pet who was like my baby when I was inside the house, then I survived two broken ankles, all the weekend ke wars on me, and towards the end a broken tooth. It is unbelievable!" Tina said.

With Tina Datta’s eviction contestants who are left in Bigg Boss 16 house are Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahr Choudhary, Soumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare.

